Remarks against Vijay: HC grants conditional bail to DMK MLA 

Chennai, Aug 3:

The Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Opposition DMK MLA G.V. Markandayan in the case relating to making derogatory and defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Passing orders on his plea challenging his arrest and seeking to quash the remand order and enlarge him on bail, Justice G.K.Ilanthiraiyan granted the relief on the condition that he should give an undertaking that he would not speak in such manner in future and that he should appear before the Thoothukudi police station daily for two weeks.

The Judge said the MLA, who was at present lodged in Palayamkottai prison in Tirunelveli district, could formally secure the bail by submitting the undertaking before the Thoothukudi court.

Since the budget session would be commencing on August five, the Legislator sought exemption from his appearance before the police to take part in the House proceedings.

Accepting his plea, the Judge exempted Markandeyan from appearing before the police on all days when the Assembly proceedings are held.

The Principal District and Sessions Court in Thoothukudi has dismissed the bail plea of Markandayan on Thursday (July 30) after the Judicial Magistrate Court dismissed his bail plea earlier. Following this, the MLA’s counsel made a mention before the High Court the next day and wanted the bail plea, on which orders were reserved on July 28, to be taken up. The court rejected it and said it would be taken up today.

Subsequently, the matter was taken up on Monday and the Judge passed the orders granting him conditional bail.

Markandeyan, elected from Vilathikulam constituency in the recent Assembly elections, was arrested on July 20 by the Thoothukudi district Crime Branch police for allegedly making threatening remarks against the Chief Minister during a DMK meeting held in Kovilpatti to thank the voters. He was questioned for more than 12 hours at the district police office before being remanded in judicial custody till August 3 by Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate-I Ms.Sumathi.

After failing to get the necessary relief from the Thoothukudi courts, he knocked the doors of the High Court and secured bail.

During the hearing, State Public Prosecutor John Sathyan submitted that, with the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session scheduled to commence on Aug 5, the Court may direct Markandayan to furnish an undertaking that he would not make such derogatory or threatening remarks against Chief Minister Vijay in future.