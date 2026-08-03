Aadi Perukku: Festival of water, gratitude and renewal

Chennai, Aug 3:

Aadi Perukku, celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi (July–August), is a traditional festival dedicated to water, prosperity and nature.

Observed across Tamil Nadu, it holds special significance along the banks of the Cauvery River, particularly in the agriculturally rich delta districts.

With the Cauvery river running almost dry in Tiruchirappalli due to inadequate rainfall and the non-release of water from Karnataka, the district administration has made alternative arrangements for devotees to observe the Aadi Perukku festival.

According to reports, outdoor showers have been installed at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat to facilitate devotees who traditionally take a holy dip in the river on the occasion.

The term “Perukku” means “rising” or “overflow,” symbolising the swelling of rivers during the monsoon season. The festival marks the arrival of fresh water that nourishes farmlands and sustains livelihoods. “Aadi Perukku is a thanksgiving to nature. It reminds us how dependent we are on rivers,” said a temple priest in Thanjavur.

In Tamil Nadu, the festival is deeply connected to agriculture and family well-being. Women perform special prayers for prosperity, good health and harmony at home. “We pray for rain, good harvest and our family’s future. Water is our life,” said Meenakshi, a devotee participating in the rituals.

In the Cauvery delta regions such as Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli and Nagapattinam, celebrations begin early in the morning as families gather along riverbanks, canals and lakes. They prepare a variety of traditional rice dishes—like lemon rice, tamarind rice, curd rice and sweet pongal—which are offered to the river on banana leaves. Turmeric, flowers and betel leaves are also part of the offerings.

Large gatherings are seen at places like the historic Kallanai Dam, where people perform rituals and take a holy dip. For farmers, the day is considered highly auspicious to begin agricultural activities. “The Cauvery’s flow gives us hope. Aadi Perukku marks a fresh start for farming,” said Ramasamy, a farmer from the delta.

The festival also has a strong social aspect. Families picnic by the riverside, children play, and newly married couples take part in rituals seeking blessings for a happy married life. In some areas, women float lamps and offerings in the river, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere.

Even today, Aadi Perukku reflects Tamil Nadu’s deep respect for nature and water. In times of growing water scarcity and climate concerns, the festival serves as a reminder of the importance of conserving rivers.

“Aadi Perukku is not just tradition—it’s awareness. It teaches us to value and protect water for future generations,” said an environmental activist in Tiruchirappalli.

Aadi Perukku continues to celebrate life, abundance and the enduring bond between people and nature.