EPS slams TVK govt over Cauvery issue

Chennai, Aug 3:

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday criticised the ruling TVK government over its handling of the Cauvery water dispute, alleging that it lacked awareness of the issue’s history and failed to take decisive steps.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tribute to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his 221st remembrance day in Guindy, Palaniswami said the State government should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he noted that the Cauvery delta districts, considered the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, are heavily dependent on river water. He pointed out that the customary opening of the Mettur dam on June 12 had not taken place this year due to insufficient storage.

Palaniswami accused the Karnataka government of refusing to release Tamil Nadu’s share of water despite directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority, worsening conditions in the delta region. He also referred to protests by Kannada organisations opposing water release.

The AIADMK leader said previous governments led by both AIADMK and DMK had actively fought for Tamil Nadu’s rights in the Cauvery dispute, adding that the people were aware of those efforts. He urged the present government to follow Karnataka’s example in holding consultations with political parties and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government is understood to be exploring legal options, including approaching the Supreme Court over the issue.