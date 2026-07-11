India, New Zealand sign 10 agreements

Wellington, July 11:

India and New Zealand have upgraded their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon.

The high-level meeting resulted in 10 agreements across key sectors, including trade, defence, maritime security and investment, marking a significant step forward in strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

Both leaders set an ambitious target to double bilateral trade to ₹35,000 crore (NZD 7 billion) by 2030, with a focus on expanding economic engagement and improving market access. They also emphasised early implementation of the proposed India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is expected to boost trade flows, investment opportunities and talent mobility.

Reaffirming their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, the two countries agreed to deepen strategic coordination. A new maritime security dialogue will be established, alongside a reciprocal logistics support arrangement between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force.

The joint statement underscored the importance of safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of navigation under international law. Both sides also expressed concern over rising tensions in West Asia and called for restraint to ensure stability in global trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

During interactions with business leaders, Modi highlighted India’s economic growth, expanding middle class and skilled workforce as key attractions for foreign investors. He invited New Zealand companies to explore opportunities in infrastructure, clean energy, digital economy, logistics and emerging technologies.

Describing the partnership as one between two maritime nations, Modi said enhanced cooperation would “lend new strength to the Indo-Pacific” and contribute to shared goals of peace and prosperity.

The visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades and forms part of Modi’s three-nation tour. Officials said the outcomes of the visit are expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties and open new avenues for long-term collaboration.