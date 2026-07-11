S Janaki, Nightingale of South India, dies at 88

Veteran playback singer S Janaki, fondly known as Janaki Amma and celebrated as the “Nightingale of South India,” passed away on Saturday at the age of 88, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

With a career spanning over six decades, Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs across films, albums, television and radio in over 20 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Renowned for her extraordinary versatility, emotive depth and unmatched voice modulation, she earned the title “Queen of Expression.”

Janaki began her Tamil film journey in 1957, but it was the song “Singara Velane Deva” from Konjum Salangai (1962) that brought her into the limelight. Under the guidance of composer M.S. Viswanathan, she delivered a string of hits through the 1960s and early 1970s. Her song “Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen” from Avalukendru Or Manam (1971) firmly established her among the leading voices of Tamil cinema.

Over the decades, she worked with legendary composers including M.S. Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja and A.R. Rahman, and frequently collaborated with S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, creating some of the most memorable duets in South Indian film music. She remains the only singer to have won state awards under all three of these iconic composers.

Her vast repertoire includes timeless Tamil solos such as “Singara Velane Deva,” “Oho Endhan Baby,” “Adichirukku Nallathoru Chansu,” “Indha Mandrathil Odi Varum,” “Kannan Mananilayai,” “Pakalil Pesum Nilavinai Kanden,” “Pandhal Irundhaal,” “Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen,” and “Konduvaa Innum Konjam.” Even in later years, she continued to captivate audiences with songs like “Amma Amma” from Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014).

Across languages, her voice defined generations through unforgettable songs such as “Senthoora Poove,” “Inji Idupazhaga,” “Thendral Vandhu,” “Nila Kaayum,” and “Adukku Malli,” among countless others.

Born on April 23, 1938, in Andhra Pradesh, Janaki began her playback career at the age of 19 with the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu in 1957. Over the years, she became one of the most sought-after voices in Indian cinema, lending her voice to generations of actors.

Her immense contribution to music earned her four National Film Awards and 33 State Film Awards, apart from honours such as the Kalaimamani and the Rajyotsava Prashasti. She was also conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of Mysore.

In 2013, Janaki declined the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, stating that the recognition had come too late. She maintained that her contribution to Indian music merited consideration for the Bharat Ratna.

Janaki announced her retirement from playback singing in 2016, bringing to a close an illustrious career that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for generations. However, her timeless songs continue to resonate across audiences, transcending language and era.

She is survived by her family and millions of admirers who grew up with her voice.

With her passing, Indian music has lost one of its most iconic and irreplaceable voices.