Kaan City is a turning point in my career, says Arjun Das

At the press meet of Kaan City, actor Arjun Das shared an emotional note about his journey in the film, calling it a major milestone in his career. He expressed confidence that the project would serve as a turning point and connect strongly with audiences.

Speaking about the film, he said, “This is not a regular story; every character has depth. Being part of this film has been a great experience for me.” He also praised the director for a clear vision and appreciated the entire team’s dedication in shaping the film into a unique cinematic experience.

Kaan City is directed by Harish and features a strong ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Aruldoss.

The film’s music is composed by Sean Roldan, with lyrics by Mohan Rajan. Backed by a technically strong crew, the film promises engaging visuals and a gripping narrative aimed at family audiences.

Urging fans to watch the film in theatres, Arjun Das added, “We have put our heart into this project, and your support means everything.” The film is slated for release on June 26 and is expected to receive a warm response from audiences.

