Dhanush–Rajkumar Periasamy film titled OM, Set for October release

The upcoming film starring Dhanush and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy has officially been titled Om, with its theatrical release locked for October 16, 2026.

Previously referred to as D55, the film marks Dhanush’s 55th project and his first collaboration with the director, generating considerable anticipation among fans.

The film features a strong supporting cast including Sai Pallavi and Mammootty in key roles, alongside Sreeleela and Indrans.

Notably, the project reunites Rajkumar Periasamy with Sai Pallavi after their earlier collaboration in Amaran, while also marking Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after Peranbu (2018). Dhanush and Sai Pallavi also share screen space again following Maari 2.

Though the makers have not revealed the full storyline, early promotional visuals suggest an intense action drama revolving around themes of money, protest, and revolution. Backed by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios, Om is expected to be a large-scale cinematic venture, with hints that it could be the first chapter in a larger film series.