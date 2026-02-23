Tamil Nadu Constituencies with Highest and Lowest Voters

The final electoral roll for 2026 has revealed significant differences in the number of voters across Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies. The revised list was prepared after the Special Intensive Revision exercise ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to the latest figures, the total number of voters in Tamil Nadu stands at 5.67 crore.

Highest Number of Voters

Among all constituencies, Shozhinganallur in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of registered voters with 5,36,991 electors. Rapid urban growth and residential expansion in the suburb have contributed to the large electorate.

The second highest is Avadi in Tiruvallur district with 4,28,772 voters. The constituency has witnessed steady population growth in recent years.

Lowest Number of Voters

On the other end, Harbour constituency in Chennai district has the lowest number of voters with 1,16,896 electors.

It is followed by Egmore (SC) in Chennai district, which has 1,34,879 voters.

The figures highlight the contrast between densely populated suburban constituencies and certain core urban segments in Chennai. The updated voter list will play a crucial role in the upcoming Assembly elections, as political parties begin their preparations based on the latest electorate data.