Prajin’s ‘Andharan’ set for June 25 release

The press meet for the upcoming Tamil crime thriller Andharan, starring Prajin in the lead, was held in Chennai ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 25. Produced by M. K. Sambasivam under Sri Krish Pictures and directed by Santhosh Raavanan, the film promises a gripping narrative with a strong social undercurrent.

The film features Ivana Varun, Anupama Kumar, and Bala (Aruvi) among others, with music by Hari S R and cinematography by Kishore Ramachandran. Positioned as a crime thriller with romantic elements, the story is inspired by a real-life court case and explores hidden consequences of everyday actions.

The title Andharan, meaning “hunter,” reflects the film’s central theme of unseen threats and sudden impact.

At the event, Prajin expressed confidence that the film would mark a turning point in his career, while debutante actress Ivana Varun called it a special and unforgettable experience. Director Santhosh Raavanan highlighted the film’s unique climax and layered storytelling, drawing comparisons to films like Ratsasan and Thegidi.

With strong backing from industry figures like C. V. Kumar, Andharan is positioned as a content-driven thriller that aims to strike a chord with audiences upon release.

