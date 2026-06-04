Angikaram first single Satta Satta Saanrore goes viral

The first single from the upcoming Tamil film Angikaram, titled ‘Satta Satta Saanrore’, has been released and is rapidly gaining traction on social media.

The song, themed around “Contempt of Time,” features powerful lyrics by Karthik Netha and an emotionally stirring rendition by Vaikom Vijayalakshmi.

With music composed by Ghibran, the track stands out for its bold questioning of law, justice, and societal norms.

Produced by Swasthik Visions, Angikaram introduces KJR in the lead role. The film is centered around athletics and sheds light on the struggles faced by sportspersons, particularly their fight for recognition and justice.

The recently released trailer has already struck a chord with audiences, portraying an athlete’s emotional journey as he battles his way to court in pursuit of fairness.

Directed by Thenpathiyan, a former associate of filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, the film boasts a strong supporting cast including Viji Venkatesh, Ajith Koshy, Sindhoori Viswanath, Rangaraj Pandey, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Notably, a realistic courtroom set was constructed at a cost of ₹75 lakh for key sequences, enhancing the film’s visual appeal. With both the trailer and the first single receiving positive responses, expectations for Angikaram continue to rise ahead of its release.