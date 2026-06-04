Gautham Ram Karthik’s Bloody Politics wraps shoot

The much-anticipated political action drama Bloody Politics, starring Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead, has completed its entire shooting schedule and entered the post-production stage. Directed by debutant Dhina Raghavan, a longtime associate of Raju Murugan, the film has already created a strong buzz following its impactful teaser.

The teaser, which opened with a quote attributed to Gautama Buddha, hinted at a gripping political narrative layered with intense action and powerful emotions. Dialogues penned by Raju Murugan have further raised expectations, promising a hard-hitting storyline rooted in contemporary political realities.

Alongside Gautham Ram Karthik, the film features Anchana Nethrun as the female lead, with an ensemble cast including Selvaraghavan, P. Vasu, and A. Venkatesh in pivotal roles. Produced by Ganesh K. Babu under the Draft by GKB banner, the film’s technical team includes cinematographer Pratheep Kaliraja, music composer Sam CS, editor Deepak S, and art director Tha. Ramalingam.

With filming now wrapped and post-production progressing steadily, Bloody Politics is shaping up to be an intense cinematic experience, with more updates from the makers expected in the coming months.