Vijay Antony’s Nooru Saami to release on June 19

Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Nooru Saami is set to hit theatres on June 19, marking his reunion with director Sasi after a decade since Pichaikkaran.

The film is said to revolve around a deeply emotional mother-son bond and is inspired by a true incident, with the makers describing it as a “journey of blood, sweat, and bonds.”

Featuring Vijay Antony alongside Swasika, the film also stars Lijomol Jose and Ajay Dhishan in key roles, supported by a strong ensemble cast including Munishkanth, Aruldoss and Balaji Sakthivel.

Set in a conservative village backdrop, the story explores themes of caste, social stigma, and the consequences faced by a young woman who is ostracised by her community.

Backed by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, the film has music by Balaji Sriram, cinematography by SB Darshan Kirlosh, and editing by Harish Yuvaraj.

With its intense narrative and rooted setting, Nooru Saami promises a hard-hitting rural drama when it arrives in cinemas later this month.