Stalin Slams ADMK for “Copy-Paste Politics”

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly responded to the opposition ADMK, accusing the party of recycling old criticisms instead of proposing real solutions. He described their approach as “copy-paste politics” that fails to address the state’s issues.

Stalin defended his government’s key welfare programs, highlighting the ₹5,000 entitlement scheme for women that has benefited over a crore families. He criticized the ADMK for first undermining the scheme and later trying to take credit politically, calling it a “boomerang” that backfired on them.

The chief minister urged voters to focus on developmental achievements and the Dravidian governance model rather than repeated attacks from political rivals. With assembly elections approaching, the political climate in Tamil Nadu remains intense, with parties exchanging allegations over governance, corruption, and unfulfilled promises.