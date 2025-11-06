Win Nellai seat or face action, Stalin warns partymen

With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections only six months away, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has held focused consultations with DMK administrators across constituencies under the campaign titled Udanpirapae Vaa.

The aim is to strategize for a strong DMK victory in each constituency.

One of the key highlights of these meetings is the intense emphasis on securing a win in the Nellai (Tirunelveli) assembly constituency. Currently represented by BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, this seat is a major political battleground.

Stalin sternly warned DMK administrators that if the party fails to win in Nellai in the upcoming elections, severe consequences including removal from positions of power will follow.Stalin personally met with DMK administrators from the Sankarankovil and Tirunelveli constituencies at Chennai’s Anna Arivalayam as part of this consultation process.

These detailed discussions were also attended by DMK’s South Zone In-charge M.P. Kanimozhi, where the focus was on robust campaign planning.

The Chief Minister’s message was unequivocal: DMK must work with dedication and ensure victory in Nellai in 2026. Failure to win in Tirunelveli would also lead to immediate repercussions for local party functionaries, signaling the high stakes ahead for DMK in these strategic constituencies.