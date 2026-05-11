After Stalin, CM Vijay Meets Vaiko, Anbumani Ramadoss and Seeman in Courtesy Outreach

Chennai, May 11:

In a move seen as reinforcing democratic courtesy and political maturity, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay continued his outreach to opposition leaders following his electoral victory, calling on key political figures across party lines.

Close on the heels of his meeting with M. K. Stalin at the latter’s residence, a visit widely described as a courtesy call, Vijay went on to meet leaders of other major parties in Tamil Nadu.

Among those he called on were Vaiko of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Anbumani Ramadoss of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, and Seeman, convenor of the Naam Tamilar Katchi.

The outreach is particularly notable given the intense and often bitter political contest witnessed during the recent election campaign. Vijay had faced sharp criticism from several opponents, especially Seeman, who had launched personal and political attacks during the campaign period.

Despite these differences, Vijay’s decision to meet rival leaders after assuming office has been widely interpreted as an effort to uphold political decorum and foster a more cooperative atmosphere in governance.

Observers note that such gestures reflect a commitment to democratic traditions, where post-election engagement transcends campaign rivalries.

Political analysts believe these interactions could help ease tensions and pave the way for constructive dialogue on key issues affecting the state. Vijay’s approach, they say, signals an attempt to balance firm political competition with mutual respect in public life.