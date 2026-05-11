Vijay Meets Stalin in Courtesy Call, Signals Political Decorum

Chennai, May 11:

In a significant display of political civility, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday called on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at his residence, seeking his goodwill after assuming office.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of a fi8ercely contested Assembly election, where Vijay’s TVK emerged victorious, unseating the DMK from power. Notably, Stalin himself faced defeat in the Kolathur constituency, marking a major political shift in the state.

Despite the intense rivalry witnessed during the campaign, Vijay’s visit is being widely interpreted as a gesture aimed at upholding democratic values and maintaining healthy political traditions. Observers note that such interactions reinforce mutual respect among leaders, even amid electoral differences.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present during the meeting, which took place in a cordial atmosphere.

Political analysts view the development as a positive sign of maturity in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and decorum in public life.