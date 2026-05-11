AI enters SC website

New Delhi, May 11:

The Supreme Court of India is moving towards adopting artificial intelligence to improve access to justice, with plans to introduce an AI-powered chatbot on its official website.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has emphasised the need to integrate technology into the judicial system to make it more efficient, accessible, and user-friendly for citizens.

The proposed chatbot is expected to assist people in navigating court-related information and services online.

The initiative is part of a broader push by the judiciary to modernise its functioning through digital tools. The AI chatbot will help users access basic information such as case status, court procedures, and filing-related queries, reducing the need for physical visits and simplifying interactions with the legal system.

Officials believe that such technology-driven solutions can significantly reduce the burden on court staff while improving transparency and speed in delivering services.

The move also aligns with ongoing efforts to use artificial intelligence for better case management and reducing backlog in courts.

At the same time, the judiciary has maintained a cautious approach towards AI. The Chief Justice has reiterated that while artificial intelligence can assist in administrative and research functions, it cannot replace human judges in decision-making processes.