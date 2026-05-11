Why Modi appealed to avoid buying gold

New Delhi, May 11:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to refrain from buying gold for a year in order to help protect India’s foreign exchange reserves during a period of global economic uncertainty.

His appeal comes as the country faces rising import costs and increasing pressure on its financial stability.

The request is linked to escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly involving Iran, which have led to a surge in global crude oil prices. For a country like India, which depends heavily on imports for both oil and gold, this situation has significantly increased the outflow of foreign currency.

India remains one of the largest consumers of gold in the world, with a majority of its demand fulfilled through imports. This results in a substantial drain on foreign exchange reserves, as gold purchases are largely made using US dollars. With reserves already under pressure due to rising oil prices, reducing gold imports is being viewed as a crucial step.

Economists point out that even a partial reduction in gold buying could lead to significant savings in foreign exchange. Lower imports would help narrow the current account deficit and provide greater stability to the rupee, thereby strengthening the overall economic position of the country.

The Prime Minister’s appeal is also part of a broader push toward responsible economic behaviour. Citizens have been encouraged to cut down on fuel consumption, rely more on public transport, avoid non-essential foreign travel, and adopt energy-efficient practices to reduce the burden on the economy.

Following the announcement, jewellery sector stocks witnessed a decline, reflecting concerns over reduced consumer demand. Market analysts see this as an indication of the government’s serious intent to control imports and manage external financial pressures effectively.

The call to limit gold purchases highlights the need for collective action during times of global uncertainty. By making small changes in spending habits, citizens can play a key role in conserving foreign exchange and supporting the country’s economic resilience.