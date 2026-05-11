Churn in AIADMK: EPS, SP Velumani lead separate groups to take oath

Chennai, May 11:

The newly elected members of the AIADMK came to the oath-taking event for the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday as two groups, apparently indicating a rift in the party, post the April Assembly election.

A group of MLA-designate including former state ministers KP Munusamy and Thalavai N Sundaram, accompanied party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to the Assembly to officially take oath as MLA.

Another group under former state minister SP Velumani and accompanied by former minister Dr C Vijayabaskar arrived shortly thereafter.

Former minister C Ve Shanmugam could not make it on time.

Normally, the AIADMK members assemble at the entrance of the Assembly House and enter as a single entity. But today, they presented a picture of contrast.