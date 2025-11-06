Two dead, one injured in bike race crash in Royapettah

In a tragic accident during a late-night bike race on the closed Peters Bridge in Royapettah, Chennai, two men lost their lives and another was seriously injured.

The deceased were identified as 19-year-old college student Suhail and 49-year-old Kumaran, a local resident who was riding from the opposite direction wearing a helmet. Suhail’s friend Joel sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized.

According to police, the collision occurred when Suhail and Joel, allegedly involved in illegal racing, lost control of their bikes and collided on the closed bridge, which was barricaded to prevent traffic. The impact caused one of the bikes to strike Kumaran, leading to all three riders falling. Suhail and Kumaran succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while Joel was rushed to the hospital.

Authorities have registered a case and are investigating how the racers accessed the closed stretch despite police efforts to prevent such events. The accident has raised concerns about illegal bike races in Chennai, which often lead to fatalities and public distress.

Family members of the deceased expressed shock and grief, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement to prevent such dangerous activities on city roads. Police continue to monitor the area and take measures to curb illegal racing at night.

This accident adds to a growing list of fatal bike crashes in Chennai, prompting calls for more effective action against reckless driving and racing.