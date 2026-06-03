‘Will this govt last six months?’, Anitha Radhakrishnan targets TVK regime

Chennai, June 3:

In a sharp political remark, DMK leader and Tiruchendur MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan questioned the stability of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, asking whether it would even last six months.

The TVK, led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, came to power after securing 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, forming the government with support from alliance partners including the Congress, Left parties, VCK, and IUML. Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister on May 10.

Earlier, DMK president M. K. Stalin had stated that the opposition would not trouble the new government for six months. However, political exchanges have intensified soon after the swearing-in. Speaking in Tiruchirappalli recently, Vijay criticised the opposition, saying those who promised a six-month grace period could not wait even six days before launching attacks.

Responding to this, Anitha Radhakrishnan said that it is the duty of an opposition party to point out shortcomings of the government at any time. “We are a political party, and highlighting issues is our responsibility. The DMK and its leadership are doing exactly that,” she said.

Taking a dig at the government’s longevity, she added, “When questions are already being raised whether this government itself will last six months, if someone asks again after six months, whom should they even ask?”

She further alleged that issues such as drug abuse and crimes against women were being cited as reasons for the fall of the previous DMK government, and questioned the current situation. She also raised concerns over the alleged circulation of illegal lottery tickets and hinted at possible moves to legalise them, though she said the authenticity of such information remains unclear.

Warning of a deteriorating law and order situation, Anitha Radhakrishnan said there is growing concern among the public that Tamil Nadu could head towards instability if such trends continue.