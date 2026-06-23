Minister Nirmal Kumar takes a dig at DMK

Chennai, June 23:

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition while defending the Chief Minister’s speech in the Assembly, stating that their walkout reflected their inability to respond to key issues.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat, the minister said the Opposition walked out “like a thief stung by a scorpion” when party funds were discussed. He alleged that the Leader of the Opposition had, in fact, watched the Chief Minister’s entire speech from his chamber.

Drawing a political comparison, Nirmal Kumar said that the DMK, which had earlier mocked former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran during his tenure, is now similarly criticising the present Chief Minister. “There is always a certain style of speaking, and even MGR was ridiculed in the same manner,” he remarked.

Highlighting governance changes, the minister said the Secretariat, which he claimed once saw the movement of brokers, has now become accessible to common people. He added that members of the public are now able to meet ministers directly at the Secretariat.

He also stated that when the Chief Minister met leaders of all political parties, time had been sought to meet AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. However, due to internal party issues, it was conveyed that such a meeting would not be appropriate at present.

The minister further clarified that there was nothing wrong in the Chief Minister meeting C.V. Shanmugam’s faction.

Defending the Assembly address, Nirmal Kumar said the Chief Minister’s speech comprehensively highlighted the government’s achievements over the past 40 days. He also dismissed claims that the “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme had been stalled, asserting that the programme continues to function.

Raising another political issue, the minister questioned whether the DMK would be willing to verify the authenticity of the controversial audio clip attributed to PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan.

The remarks underline the continuing war of words between the ruling government and the Opposition, with both sides trading sharp accusations amid the ongoing Assembly session.