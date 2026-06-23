FIFA WC: Disciplined Algeria eliminates defensive Jordan

Algiers, June 23:

A spirited second-half performance saw Algeria come from behind to secure a crucial victory over Jordan, knocking them out of the FIFA World Cup and ending their campaign in Group J.

Jordan, who had shown strong defensive organisation in the first half, became the first team in the group to be eliminated from the tournament following the defeat. Despite threatening Algeria on the counter-attack, the men in red were unable to sustain their momentum after the break and gradually lost control of the game.

Algeria turned the tide through two decisive goals from set-pieces in the second half. Nadhir Benbouali opened the scoring with a well-taken header from a corner delivered by Riyad Mahrez, bringing Algeria back into contention.

The comeback was completed when Amine Gouiri found the net from another corner, this time set up by Amin Hadj Moussa, sealing a memorable win for the North African side.

Algeria’s resilience and effective use of set-pieces proved decisive against a disciplined Jordanian defence. While Jordan showed flashes of promise, particularly on the break, they were unable to convert opportunities and faded in the latter stages.

The victory keeps Algeria firmly in contention for progression, while Jordan exit the tournament after a hard-fought but ultimately unsuccessful campaign.