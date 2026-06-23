DMK functionary ends life after poll defeat shock

Chennai, June 23:

A 54-year-old DMK functionary and husband of a sitting councillor died by suicide in Palavanthangal, reportedly due to severe distress following the party’s defeat in the recent general elections.

The deceased, identified as Yesudhas, was a resident of Nehru Colony under Ward 164 in the Alandur zone. He had earlier served as a councillor and was also a DMK ward secretary. In the last local body elections, the ward was reserved for women, following which his wife Devi contested on a DMK ticket and won. She is currently serving as the councillor.

According to police sources, the incident came to light early Tuesday morning around 5 am. Devi knocked on the bedroom door of her husband, but received no response. Growing suspicious, she, along with her sons, broke open the door, only to find Yesudhas hanging from the ceiling fan using a nylon rope.

Hearing Devi’s cries, neighbours rushed to the house and alerted the Palavanthangal police. The police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Yesudhas had been under significant mental stress following the party’s electoral defeat. Family members stated that he had returned home around 10.30 pm the previous night and spoke at length about the loss, expressing deep anguish. They assumed he would recover from his distress as he usually did, but he later retired to his room and locked the door.

Police said that in the initial stages of investigation, it appears he was unable to cope with the emotional strain and took the extreme step.

Residents of the area described Yesudhas as a dedicated and loyal party worker. They said he was well-known in the Alandur region for actively participating in party meetings and rallies, often carrying the party flag. Locals also recalled that he was quick to respond to civic issues and would promptly address basic needs whenever approached.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with many expressing grief over the loss of a committed grassroots leader.