Udhayanidhi accuses Vijay of scripted speech in Assembly

Chennai, June 23:

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, alleging that his reply to the Governor’s address in the Assembly was a “scripted and defamatory performance” rather than a substantive response.

Speaking to the media after staging a walkout from the House, Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister had delivered his speech as though he were acting in a film. He remarked that Vijay appeared to treat the Assembly’s live telecast camera like a cinema camera and expected his speech to be completed in a “single take” without interruptions from the Opposition.

He also criticised the Speaker for allowing the Chief Minister to continue without opposition interjections, calling it inappropriate in a democratic forum.

Udhayanidhi alleged that the Chief Minister’s reply contained only baseless accusations and punch dialogues, with no meaningful responses to key public issues. He pointed out that there was no mention of power cuts, farmers’ problems, the worsening law and order situation, or concrete plans to fulfil election promises.

He further condemned Vijay’s remarks suggesting that farmers’ protests were being instigated by the Opposition, stating that such comments were insulting to farmers and unacceptable.

The Opposition leader also took objection to Vijay’s reference to narrating a “short story” during his speech, saying it was inappropriate and lowered the dignity of the Assembly. He added that the anecdote about a wife searching for her husband in a Chengalpattu court was widely known and had no relevance to legislative proceedings.

In a sharp closing remark, Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister should move beyond his identity as an actor and function fully in his official role. He urged Vijay to “forget actor Vijay and act as Chief Minister of Tamilnadu.”