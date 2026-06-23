We are the people’s team: CM Vijay 

Chennai, June 23:

Chief Minister and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday strongly rejected allegations that his government was functioning as a “B-team” of any political party, asserting that his administration derives its strength solely from the people of Tamil Nadu.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on the final day of the Assembly session, Vijay launched a counterattack on the Opposition DMK, defending his government’s policies on law and order, education and social justice.

Responding to concerns raised by Opposition members regarding law and order, Vijay accused the previous DMK government of failing to curb the spread of narcotics. He said the drug problem had become widespread during the earlier regime and that his government was now taking corrective steps.

He added that while the government was open to suggestions in a democratic spirit, those responsible for the situation in the past should also be held accountable. In a sharp remark aimed at the Opposition, Vijay said that even a brief speech from him had caused political tremors, particularly referring to Kolathur, the constituency once represented by DMK president M.K. Stalin.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s opposition to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the National Education Policy (NEP). He stated that medical admissions should be based on Class 12 marks and emphasized that Tamil Nadu’s development would remain the government’s priority, while maintaining a balanced relationship with the Union government.

On the issue of power shortages, Vijay blamed administrative lapses under the previous government and assured that steps were being taken to resolve the situation soon.

Highlighting his government’s commitment to social justice, Vijay questioned the DMK’s track record in ensuring representation. He noted that his cabinet includes four women ministers and eight ministers from Scheduled Castes, asserting that his government was implementing the vision of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Rejecting claims that his government depended on the support of rival parties, Vijay said the TVK-led administration was functioning based on the mandate given by the people and like-minded allies. He pointed out that parties such as the CPI and CPI(M) had independently extended their support.

“If we choose to give representation to alliance partners in the cabinet, why should it concern others?” he asked, adding that his government would neither misuse public funds nor allow corruption.

During his speech, Vijay also took a swipe at the Opposition by narrating a “kutty story.” He described an elderly man searching for something under the scorching sun, who, when asked by a boy what he was looking for, replied by asking about the boy’s father.

Vijay said he too could narrate such irrelevant stories like the Opposition, in an indirect dig at Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and his father, DMK president M.K. Stalin.

The session witnessed heightened tensions, with DMK members staging a walkout during the Chief Minister’s reply, underscoring the deepening political confrontation between the ruling party and the Opposition.