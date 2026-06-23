Messi helps Argentina seal knockout spot with 2-0 win

Houston, June 23:

Lionel Messi delivered yet another iconic performance, scoring twice to guide Argentina to a composed 2-0 victory over Austria at Dallas Stadium and secure qualification for the Round of 32.

The Argentine captain endured early frustration after missing a penalty, but quickly turned the narrative around with two decisive goals that not only sealed the win but also saw him break the all-time men’s World Cup scoring record. His clinical finishing and leadership once again proved pivotal for the reigning world champions.

Argentina controlled the tempo throughout the match, keeping Austria largely on the back foot while creating consistent attacking opportunities.