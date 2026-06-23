Anbe Diana set for worldwide release on July 17

The makers of Anbe Diana have officially announced that the film will hit theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026. The announcement was made through a colorful and eye-catching new poster, which has already begun drawing attention across social media platforms.

Produced jointly by Million Dollar Studios, Neo Castle Creations, and Era Entertainment, the film has been steadily building anticipation with each update. The latest release date announcement has come as a pleasant surprise for fans eagerly awaiting the project.

The newly unveiled poster features lead actors Paari Ilavazhagan and Ramya Ranganathan in wedding attire, seated atop a car, surrounded by cheerful family members and friends. The festive setting, complete with colorful decorations, street celebrations, and musical elements, reflects the film’s lively and family-centric tone. The poster has further heightened curiosity about the film’s theme and treatment.

Paari Ilavazhagan, who gained recognition with Jama, not only plays the lead role but has also written and directed the film. Ramya Ranganathan, known for her performance in NEEK, stars as the female lead. The film is expected to be a heartfelt entertainer celebrating love, relationships, and togetherness.

Following emotionally resonant films like Good Night and Tourist Family, Million Dollar Studios presents Anbe Diana as another feel-good cinematic experience. The film is produced by Yuvraj Ganesan, Sathya Karikalan, and Ra. Saravanan.

Set against the backdrop of Perambur in Chennai, the film revolves around a cross-cultural love story between individuals from different backgrounds. It explores middle-class North Chennai family life, blending romance, humor, and emotional moments into a wholesome narrative aimed at family audiences.

Veteran actress Roja makes a significant return in a full-length role after a long hiatus, which the makers believe will be widely appreciated. The supporting cast includes Chetan, Gopi, Ismath Banu, Sudarshan Gandhi, and Cell Murugan in key roles.

The film’s music is composed by Bharath Sankar, known for works like Mandela and Maaveeran. Cinematography is handled by Shelly Calist of Aruvi fame, while editing is overseen by Partha. Art direction is managed by Mahendran, with lyrics penned by Mohan Rajan, Muthamil, and Bhakiyam Sankar.

With strong expectations surrounding it, Anbe Diana is poised to deliver a joyful blend of romance, family drama, and entertainment when it releases globally on July 17, 2026.