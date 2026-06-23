Vishal’s Magudam shooting wrapped

Actor Vishal has now announced that shooting for his eagerly awaited action entertainer Magudam had now been wrapped.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Vishal, who is turning director with the film, wrote, “& it’s a wrap !! Simultaneously post production under way ! Magudam/Makutam worldwide in theatres in July, God Bless. #Magudam #Makutam #SGF99 #DirectorVishal.”

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Vishal, who is turning director with the film, wrote, “& it’s a wrap !! Simultaneously post production under way ! Magudam/Makutam worldwide in theatres in July, God Bless. #Magudam #Makutam #SGF99 #DirectorVishal.”

The actor also posted a brief video clip on his timeline in which he appeared in a few of the getups he would be seen in the film. The actor said, ” From today, this character is over. Shooting has been wrapped up. Moving on! Post production in full swing.”