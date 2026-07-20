CJP march: Police lathicharge protestors

New Delhi, July 20:

Thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday despite heavy rain and heightened security, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched its “Sansad Chalo” march on the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

Security was intensified across central Delhi with barricades, prohibitory orders and closure of several Metro stations. As protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, police resorted to a baton-charge near Parliament Street after some allegedly tried to breach barricades, leading to reports of minor injuries and detentions.

However, the Delhi Police denied using force or making any detentions.

The protest coincided with activist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his indefinite hunger strike from Safdarjung Hospital, where he alleged he was under “illegal detention.” Earlier in the day, AISA activists Neha, Manish and Aameen called off their 23-day hunger strike following an appeal from a delegation of parliamentarians, civil society members and eminent personalities.

The CJP has been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The “Sansad Chalo” march coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.