Three Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay near Chennai

Chengalpattu, July 20:

Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Q Branch Police for allegedly entering India illegally and working at a scrap yard near Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu district.

Acting on a tip-off that undocumented foreign nationals were employed at a scrap yard in Kannivakkam, a special team from the Q Branch conducted a surprise inspection and questioned workers at the facility, where several migrant labourers from northern India were also staying.

During the inquiry, three men initially claimed to be from West Bengal. However, sustained questioning allegedly revealed their Bangladeshi origin. They were identified as Zakir Bakkir (26), Abdul Salam Sitheri (28) and Arif Sitheri (25).

Police said the trio failed to produce passports or any valid travel or identity documents. Preliminary investigation indicated that they had allegedly crossed the India-Bangladesh border illegally a few months ago, travelled to Kolkata by road, and later reached Chennai by train.

The accused had reportedly been searching for work in the city’s outskirts before taking up daily wage jobs at the scrap yard.

A case has been registered against them on charges of illegal entry and stay in India, and further investigation is under way to determine the circumstances of their entry and any possible facilitation network.

Police sources said efforts are being stepped up to identify other undocumented Bangladeshi nationals who may be living and working in the Chennai suburban region under the guise of migrant workers.