EPS resumes poll debacle review

Chennai, July 20:

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday resumed consultations with party functionaries to analyse the Assembly election defeat, with a focus on the party’s continued losses in Chennai.

Palaniswami has been holding a series of district-wise review meetings since July 15, interacting with cadres from multiple regions. After a brief pause, he has now launched another round of consultations at the party headquarters, scheduled to continue for five days.

Leaders from Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts participated in Monday’s बैठक. Over the next few days, functionaries from Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts are slated to attend.

The consultations are aimed at identifying the reasons behind the AIADMK’s poor performance, particularly in the capital city where the party faced a significant setback. Palaniswami is understood to have sought detailed feedback from district leaders to pinpoint organisational gaps and electoral challenges.

Party sources indicated that the outcome of these meetings could lead to major organisational changes within the AIADMK, as the leadership looks to recalibrate its strategy ahead of future political contests.