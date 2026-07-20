Stalin slams arrest of DMK MLA

Chennai, July 20:

DMK president M. K. Stalin on Monday strongly condemned the arrest of party MLA Markandeyan, questioning whether Tamil Nadu was witnessing the “rule of law or rule of evil.”

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of targeting DMK leaders, former ministers, legislators, and even online supporters. He described the administration as a “diversion model government” that was allegedly suppressing dissent.

Stalin alleged that even in defamation cases, unrelated legal provisions were being invoked, recalling recent judicial criticism faced by the government. He further claimed that the arrested MLA was denied access to his lawyer and supporters, and that even those attempting to provide medicines were prevented from meeting him.

“Basic legal and human rights of the arrested legislator have been denied,” Stalin said, adding that such actions reflected a breakdown of democratic norms.

Raising sharp questions, Stalin asked why the government was quick to act against political criticism while allegedly failing to take action in other serious cases. He also cautioned the police against carrying out “illegal orders,” urging them to act according to law and conscience.

The arrest of Markandeyan has intensified political tensions in the State, with the DMK accusing the ruling dispensation of vendetta politics, while the government is yet to issue a detailed response to the allegations.