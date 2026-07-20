CM Vijay inspects waste-to-gas plant in Chetpet

Chennai, July 20:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay conducted a surprise inspection of a plant that produces natural gas from biodegradable waste in Chennai’s Chetpet on Monday.

The facility, operated by Srinivasa Waste Management, converts food and vegetable waste into natural gas. The Chief Minister, who regularly reviews welfare and infrastructure projects in person, visited the site directly from the Secretariat.

The plant has the capacity to process up to 100 tonnes of organic waste per day, sourced primarily from the Koyambedu market and hotel waste. It functions under a public-private partnership model.

Vijay has been actively undertaking field inspections in recent weeks, including visits to the Nemmeli desalination plant and a student hostel in Saidapet.

As news of his visit spread, residents gathered along the roadside in Chetpet. After completing the inspection, the Chief Minister greeted the public, who responded with enthusiasm.