Release Udhayanidhi after questioning, Madras HC tells police

Chennai, Aug 4:

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the police to release today itself on station bail after questioning, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK Youth Wing Chief Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was arrested for allegedly making misogynist and double entendre remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and a popular actress during a protest meeting at Thanjavur on Cauvery and Mekedatu rows yesterday.

Hearing an urgent anticipatory bail plea by him filed prior to his arrest after a special police team from Thanjavur after registering cases against him under multiple sections and descended on his Neelangarai residence, Mr Justice G K Ianthiraiyan directed the police to release him today itself after questioning after Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that the police had no intention to remand him in judicial custody and that he was being taken to Thanjavur only for questioning.

The AG also said that Udhayanidhi, who is also a former Deputy Chief Minister and son of former CM and DMK President M.K.Stalin, would be released on station bail immediately after questioning.

He further submitted that the government’s intention was only to protect the interests of women.

The court observed that since the petition was one for anticipatory bail, it would not be maintainable after the arrest. However, the court said that considering the materials placed before it, it could even grant bail.