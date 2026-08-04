Case filed against Udhayanidhi under multiple sections 

Chennai, Aug 4:

Police have registered a case against Tamil Nadu Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and the Information Technology Act, following allegations of making objectionable and derogatory remarks during a public meeting in Thanjavur.

According to police sources, the case was filed by the Thanjavur East Police based on a complaint alleging that Udhayanidhi made obscene remarks and that related content was circulated online.

The FIR includes charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 196 (promoting enmity or hatred between groups), Section 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot or disturbance), and Section 352 (assault or use of criminal force).

Further, Section 79 has been invoked for alleged acts insulting the modesty of a woman, while Section 296(b) pertains to use of obscene words or actions in a public place causing annoyance. Section 61 (criminal conspiracy) and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation posing threat to life) have also been included.

In addition, Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002 has been applied, dealing with offences related to harassment of women. The case also invokes Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which pertains to publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

Police officials confirmed that the FIR has been registered and an investigation is currently underway. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

The case adds to the ongoing political controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi’s remarks at the protest, which have drawn sharp criticism and triggered protests in several parts of the State.