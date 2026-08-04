TN Ministers condemn Udhayanidhi’s remarks

Chennai, Aug 4:

Leading the political offensive, Minister Aadhav Arjuna accused Udhayanidhi of disgracing the legacy of DMK founder C N Annadurai through obscene language and double entendres.

“He has neither upheld the dignity expected of the Leader of the Opposition nor displayed basic human decency. His speech reflected a distorted attitude towards women and is unacceptable in public life. Women of Tamil Nadu will reject such politics,” Aadhav said in a statement.

Minister N Anand said Udhayanidhi had failed to appreciate the dignity attached to constitutional offices despite belonging to a family that had produced two Chief Ministers.

“The people are watching those who have crossed the limits of decency. Public life demands restraint, responsibility and respect for institutions,” he said.

Minister Rajmohan said public representatives must recognise the influence of their words on society.

“Women today excel in every field, from education and science to governance and sports. Any remark that demeans their dignity is unacceptable and deserves strong condemnation,” he said.