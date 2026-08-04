CRPF officer kills 2 colleagues, shoots self

New Delhi, Aug 4:

A CRPF officer shot dead 2 of his colleagues in Assam’s Nagaon on Tuesday. He also injured another colleague before turning the gun on himself, said a report in news agency PTI.

The incident happened at the CRPF’s 34 Battalion camp in Katimari, Nagaon in Assam, said the police. The shooting happened at 7 am, they added.

The officer was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (GD) Ballani Premabaram. The Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Paramita Sarkar, said that the CRPF officer was on duty at the main gate, when he suddenly opened fire on his colleagues.

After firing multiple shots at his colleagues, Premabaram turned the weapon on himself. He died on the spot, said Sarkar.

The two CRPF officers who died in the incident, were identified as Head Constable (GD) Vishnu Prasad Baghel and Sub-Inspector (GD) Ramnawal Singh Yadav. Another CRPF officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Mane) Govind Sripul was injured in the firing, said the police officer. She added that the injured CRPF personnel was admitted to a private hospital and was undergoing treatment.

The police did not disclose more about his condition. It is expected that the CRPF would order an enquiry into the matter. This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in the country. Earlier also CRPF personnel have turned the guns on their colleagues.