Vishwanath & Sons will be another new identity for me: Suriya 

Actor Suriya, who plays the lead in director Venky Atluri’s eagerly awaited wholesome entertainer, ‘Vishwanath & Sons’, has now expressed confidence that the film will give him another new identity.

Participating in the audio launch event of the film, which was held in Coimbatore on Sunday, Suriya said he had already watched the film and that he was thoroughly satisfied with the way it had shaped up.

Praising director Venky Atluri, he said, “Venky Atluri said that he manifested working with me. I think I was the one who manifested. I loved your film ‘Lucky Bhaskar’.”

Suriya then said, “Different directors have given me different identities. For me, ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ will be another new identity. And it is Venky who has given me this identity. It has been a very long time since I did such a character.”

“I have so much respect for his writing. There are three women characters in this film and he has written those characters so beautifully. This film will talk beautifully about relationships. When you watch this film, you will have a smile on your lips all through. This film will talk about family, romance, there will be comedy throughout and the elevation that the hero’s character receives will not come down at all. This will be a wholesome entertainer. This is a film for the fans and the families of fans,” Suriya said.

For the unaware, the film, which has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, is slated to hit screens on August 14 this year. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature actress Radhika Sarathkumar in a pivotal role.

Venky Atluri expressed confidence that Vishwanath and Sons would strike an emotional chord with audiences, describing it as a wholesome family entertainer with a fresh take on relationships.

Speaking at the film’s audio launch on Sunday, the filmmaker reflected on fulfilling his dream of directing Suriya, recalled the emotional first narration that set the project in motion, and shared anecdotes from the film’s sets. He also promised audiences an entertaining theatrical experience, saying the film was made to be enjoyed with the entire family.

“In 2023, someone asked me who I wanted to work with, and I said, ‘Suriya sir.’ I don’t know if it was a manifestation or if angels were listening, but today I’m directing him in this beautiful film.” Recalling his first narration, Venky said producer Rajasekar Pandian immediately backed the project. “I still remember narrating the story to Raja sir. He literally teared up, called Suriya sir immediately and said, ‘Let’s do this film.’ When I narrated it to Suriya sir two days later, he loved it and blessed me with this film.”

Describing the film, the composer said it is “a warm, feel-good family entertainer” and added that “it will definitely be a feast for Suriya Sir’s fans.” He also announced that the newly launched high-energy track was dedicated to every Suriya fan, noting that fans had been requesting such a song for a long time.

Calling Vishwanath and Sons a special project, GV Prakash said it marks his reunion with Suriya after Soorarai Pottru, a film that earned both of them their first National Awards. He also revealed that Suriya had extended him personal support during that phase, something he said he would “never forget”.

Speaking at the event,Mamitha Baiju said that by working with Suriya, she has lived the dreams of many girls and that he was her childhood crush since Ghajini. Speaking about a missed opportunity to work with him, she said, “I missed a big opportunity to work with him before, but by God’s blessing I landed this film. It was such a pleasure to be working with him. I particularly admire the way he approaches a scene. He is an inspiration and is a gentleman. I feel fortunate for this opportunity.”

The film has music by National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Editing for the film is by Navin Nooli and production design by Banglan.