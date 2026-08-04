Mohan Raja marks 25 years with Karthi film

Prince Pictures has officially announced its next project, bringing together actor Karthi and director Mohan Raja for the first time. The yet-to-be-titled film is touted to be a grand family entertainer, blending emotions, heroism and commercial elements.

Produced by S Lakshman Kumar, the project is expected to cater to audiences across age groups. Karthi, known for his versatility, returns to a genre that has fetched him considerable success at the box office, raising expectations among fans.

The film also marks a significant milestone in Mohan Raja’s career, as he completes 25 years in the film industry. The director, known for delivering successful films such as Santhosh Subramaniam, Velayudham and Thani Oruvan, is set to bring his trademark storytelling style to this collaboration.

According to the makers, the film will feature a strong ensemble cast and a technically sound crew. While details about the rest of the cast and technicians are yet to be announced, the project has already generated buzz within the industry.

Shooting for the film is expected to begin soon, with pre-production work currently underway. The makers are likely to reveal further updates, including the title and release plans, in the coming weeks.

Industry observers note that the combination of Karthi’s mass appeal and Mohan Raja’s experience in crafting engaging narratives could result in a wholesome commercial entertainer. With Prince Pictures backing the venture, the film is anticipated to be mounted on a grand scale.

The announcement, shared by the production house with the tagline “A new journey begins,” has heightened curiosity among fans, who are eager to see this fresh collaboration unfold on screen.