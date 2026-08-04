Ajith Kumar turns ‘Dare Devil’ in AK 64; shoot to begin in September

The makers of Ajith Kumar’s 64th film, which had so far been referred to as AK 64, officially unveiled its title as Dare Devil on Monday, setting off excitement among fans. The title reflects the actor’s real-life persona as a racer, especially after his achievements on the track over the past 20 months.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film is expected to be a stylish and gripping entertainer. The title announcement poster, designed with a dice motif, hints at a high-stakes, unpredictable narrative. This marks Ajith’s first major film announcement in over a year, following the release of Good Bad Ugly in April last year.

The film’s technical crew largely mirrors that of Good Bad Ugly, with cinematographer Abhinandhan Ramanujam reuniting with the director. Music for Dare Devil will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, replacing GV Prakash Kumar. Sources indicate that a couple of tracks have already been composed after initial discussions between Adhik and Anirudh.

Produced by Shalini Ajithkumar under the banner of Bravehearts Production, the project reportedly began as a one-line pitch during the shoot of Good Bad Ugly. Impressed by the concept, Ajith gave his nod, after which the script was developed in detail. The makers are planning to commence shooting in September, with the rest of the cast expected to be announced soon.

The film is slated for a grand theatrical release in summer 2027. Given Ajith’s mass appeal and the successful collaboration between the core team in their previous outing, expectations are already high for Dare Devil.

Industry insiders suggest that the film could explore themes of risk, strategy, and redemption, aligning with the symbolism seen in the title reveal. Fans are also speculating whether Ajith’s passion for racing will be integrated into the storyline, potentially offering high-octane action sequences.

With pre-production progressing steadily and music work already underway, Dare Devil is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Tamil releases in the coming years, promising a blend of style, action, and emotional depth.