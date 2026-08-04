Will Face Case Legally, Says Udhayanidhi After Police Detention

Chennai, Aug 4:

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said he would face the case against him legally after being taken for questioning by the police over his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha.

Speaking to reporters while being taken to an undisclosed location in a police vehicle, Udhayanidhi asserted that he was not concerned about the detention and would cooperate with the legal process. “I am not anxious about my detention. I will face the case legally,” he said.

The DMK leader also accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of attempting to divert public attention from pressing issues, particularly the Cauvery water dispute. He alleged that his criticism of the government’s handling of the Cauvery issue during a recent protest in Thanjavur had triggered the action against him.

Udhayanidhi maintained that he had questioned the government’s silence on key inter-state water issues, including the Mekedatu project, and suggested that the administration was unable to tolerate such criticism. He further reiterated that the controversy surrounding his remarks was being amplified to shift focus away from governance concerns.

Police sources said he was taken in for questioning following the registration of a case under multiple sections, including provisions related to alleged objectionable remarks and their circulation.

The development has intensified the political confrontation between the Opposition and the ruling dispensation, with both sides trading allegations over governance and public discourse in the State.