NEET, Ram temple row rock Parliament

New Delhi, July 20:

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned within minutes of the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday following uproar by Opposition members demanding discussions on the NEET controversy and alleged financial irregularities in the Ayodhya Ram Temple trust.

As the Lok Sabha convened, Speaker Om Birla began proceedings by reading obituary references for former members. Soon after, Opposition MPs raised slogans, pressing for an immediate debate on the NEET exam issue and allegations linked to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Despite repeated appeals from the Chair to maintain order, the protests continued, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the Lok Sabha till noon. The Rajya Sabha also witnessed similar disruptions and was adjourned during the same period.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of avoiding discussions on key public issues. He said it remained unclear whether matters such as the NEET controversy and the Ayodhya trust allegations would be taken up during the session.

Earlier, Congress leader K. C. Venugopal had submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a debate on the alleged financial irregularities, while several Opposition leaders had moved notices demanding discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and student protests.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Jantar Mantar, where protestors attempting to march towards Parliament were stopped by security personnel. Police and central forces resorted to baton charge to disperse demonstrators after prohibitory orders were enforced in the area.

The developments marked a stormy start to the Monsoon Session, with legislative business disrupted amid mounting political confrontation between the government and the Opposition.