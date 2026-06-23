Bharthavarsha first single ‘Veera Jayadheera’ raises expectations

Bharthavarsha, starring T. Gopichand, is shaping up to be a grand historical action saga, with the team now releasing its first single “Veera Jayadheera.”

Directed by Sankalp Reddy and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the film is touted as the most ambitious project in Gopichand’s career. The song, composed by Anudeep Dev with lyrics by Chandrabose, features grand visuals shot in Kashmir and has further heightened anticipation.

The earlier title glimpse showcased Gopichand in a fierce warrior avatar, and the latest song continues to build excitement around the film’s scale and narrative. The story is expected to explore a lesser-known chapter of Indian history, blending emotion with high-end visual storytelling.

With cinematography by Soundar Rajan and a strong technical team, Bharthavarsha promises a visually immersive cinematic experience, also featuring Ritu Varma in a key role.