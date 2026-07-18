Vedan Records First Song with Anirudh for DC

Singer Vedan has announced his first collaboration with composer Anirudh Ravichander for the upcoming film DC, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey.

The recording for the track recently took place in Chennai, with Vedan describing the experience as both memorable and inspiring. Calling it a “dream come true,” the singer expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Anirudh, whose music has influenced a generation of listeners and reshaped contemporary film soundtracks.

Highlighting the learning experience, Vedan noted that every collaboration brings new insights, adding that Anirudh’s energy, creativity, and passion in the studio left a lasting impression on him. He also thanked the DC team for placing their trust in him and offering the platform.

The singer expressed hope that audiences will connect with the song and said he is eagerly awaiting its release. Vedan added that he looks forward to more such collaborations in the future, signalling a promising new phase in his career.