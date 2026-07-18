Shanmuga Pandian–Thiru Film Titled Vaanavedikai

Actor Shanmuga Pandian has teamed up with director Thiru for his next film, which has been titled Vaanavedikai, with production commencing this week.

Backed by Captain Cine Creations, the project was officially announced along with a title glimpse, which credits the actor as Shanmuga Pandian Vijayakanth, continuing a recent trend seen in his previous outing Padai Thalaivan. The film is produced by DMDK treasurer and MP L. K. Sudhish, who is also the actor’s uncle.

On the technical front, the film features music by Sam C. S., cinematography by Arvi, and art direction by Rajkamal. Vaanavedikai marks the ninth production venture of Captain Cine Creations, a banner launched by the late Vijayakanth, which has backed films such as Vallarasu, Narasimha, Thennavan, Sudesi, and Viruthagiri.

Shanmuga Pandian, who debuted with Sagaptham (2015), has since appeared in films like Madura Veeran, Padai Thalaivan, and Kombuseevi. Meanwhile, Thiru, known for films such as Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Samar, and Naan Sigappu Manithan, returns to direction after a gap of nearly seven years with this project.

The film is expected to mark a significant step in Shanmuga Pandian’s career as he continues to build on his father Vijayakanth’s legacy in Tamil cinema.