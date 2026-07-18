Madhavan-starrer GDN to arrive in August

Actor R Madhavan’s much-anticipated film GDN has been rescheduled to hit theatres on August 7, moving away from its initially planned July 17 release date.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the multilingual film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The project is based on the life of G. D. Naidu, the Coimbatore-based inventor and entrepreneur often referred to as the “Edison of India” for his pioneering contributions to industrial innovation.

The film features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Priyamani, and Yogi Babu. It is produced by Vijay Moolan and Varghese Moolan under Varghese Moolan Pictures, with Madhavan also backing the project alongside his wife Sarita through their banner, Tricolour Films.

On the technical front, music is composed by Govind Vasantha, while cinematography is handled by Aravind Kamalanathan, who also serves as the film’s creative producer. GDN marks the reunion of Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures after their earlier collaboration on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The film is expected to chronicle the remarkable journey of GD Naidu, a self-taught engineer whose innovations transformed Indian industry by adapting global technologies into accessible and practical solutions.