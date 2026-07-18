Prabhas’ Fauzi set for Dec 3 release

Actor Prabhas’s much-anticipated pan-India film Fauzi is set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 3, 2026, with the makers unveiling a striking new poster that has heightened expectations around the project.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the period action spectacle is presented by T-Series. The film is backed by producers Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, and Bhushan Kumar.

The newly released poster presents Prabhas in a rugged, battle-worn avatar, seated amid a war-ravaged landscape strewn with fallen soldiers. Bloodied, scarred, and visibly exhausted, he clutches a rifle, conveying grief, resilience, and quiet determination. The intense visual, reportedly from a major action sequence, hints at the film’s scale while underscoring its emotional depth.

Sporting long, unkempt hair, a thick beard, and a blood-stained white dhoti, Prabhas appears in a transformation that signals one of his most physically and emotionally demanding roles. The smoke-filled battlefield backdrop further amplifies the tone, suggesting a narrative rooted in conflict, sacrifice, and survival.

Fauzi also stars Imanvi alongside a veteran ensemble including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Bhanu Chandar in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography is by Sudeep Chatterjee, music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, production design is handled by Anil Vilas Jadhav, and editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

With its release date now locked and buzz building around Prabhas’ intense new look, Fauzi is shaping up as one of the biggest theatrical spectacles of 2026, promising a blend of large-scale action and emotionally driven storytelling.