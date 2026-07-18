Wangchuk hospitalised after 20-day hunger strike 

New Delhi, July 19:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was on Saturday shifted to a hospital after completing over 20 days on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, prompting concerns over his deteriorating health condition.

Police officials said Wangchuk was removed from the protest site early in the morning and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for immediate medical attention. The action followed directions from the Delhi High Court, which had ordered regular health monitoring and necessary intervention to safeguard his life.

Wangchuk, 59, had been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. His prolonged fast had raised alarm among medical experts, who warned of serious complications, including the risk of organ failure.

According to hospital sources, Wangchuk is conscious and his vital signs are stable, though doctors continue to closely monitor his condition. Medical reports over the past few days indicated significant weight loss and a steady decline in his health.

The Delhi Police stated that the removal was carried out peacefully despite brief resistance from protesters at the site. Authorities also appealed to demonstrators to vacate the area, citing compliance with court orders.

The development comes ahead of an upcoming hearing in the High Court, which had earlier emphasised that “the life of any citizen is precious” and directed authorities to ensure all possible measures for Wangchuk’s well-being.