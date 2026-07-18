72nd National Awards: Amaran dominates; Raayan named Best Tamil Film, Maharaja wins two awards

Director Rajkumar Periasamy’s Amaran emerged as a major winner at the 72nd National Film Awards for 2024, clinching top honours in direction, background music and editing. The awards were announced on Saturday, with the film earning widespread acclaim from the jury for its powerful storytelling and technical excellence.

Rajkumar Periasamy won the Best Direction award for what the jury described as a “deeply moving biographical war drama” that blends intense action with emotional depth. Jury chair Jayaraj noted that the film pays a heartfelt tribute to the courage and sacrifice of a real-life soldier and his family, capturing both the battlefield and the human story with equal impact.

Music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar secured the award for Best Music Direction (Background Score), marking his third National Award. The jury praised his immersive score for elevating the film’s emotional undercurrents and enhancing the narrative experience. Prakash said he was “deeply humbled and immensely grateful” for the recognition, thanking the jury, the film’s team, and producer Kamal Haasan.

Editor R. Kalaivanan was honoured for Best Editing, with the jury highlighting his “masterful crafting of pace, narrative flow and emotional depth.” The editing was credited with seamlessly integrating complex action sequences while maintaining the film’s storytelling rhythm.

Meanwhile, Nithilan Saminathan’s Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, won two awards. Actor Sachana Namidass received Best Supporting Actress, while stunt choreographer Anl Arasu bagged Best Action Choreography.

In another major highlight, Dhanush’s Raayan was named Best Tamil Film. Announcing the award, Jayaraj said the film possesses “raw power” and that the “hero commands the screen with magnetic, brooding ferocity.”

Featuring actors including Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, Amaran has been widely appreciated for its patriotic theme and emotional resonance. With multiple National Awards, the film has cemented its place as one of the most significant Tamil cinematic achievements of the year, while Maharaja and Raayan too earned recognition across categories.